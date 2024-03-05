AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AFB opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
