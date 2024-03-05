AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

