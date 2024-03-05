AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 22nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

AFB stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

