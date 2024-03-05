Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.85. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 1,286,742 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.33.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

