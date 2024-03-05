Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker acquired 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 202,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 584.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $3,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Featured Stories

