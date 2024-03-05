Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of Altus Power worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 572,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 490,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,978. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

