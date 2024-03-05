Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

