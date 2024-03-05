American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $234.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $224.00 to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.72. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,898,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

