AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Insider Fred W. Wagenhals Sells 5,699 Shares of Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 5,699 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $13,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,318,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,564,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
POWW stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.85. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
