AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Insider Fred W. Wagenhals Sells 5,699 Shares of Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 5,699 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $13,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,318,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,564,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POWW stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.85. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMMO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMMO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 91,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMMO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AMMO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

