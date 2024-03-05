Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,530 shares of company stock valued at $15,128,083. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

