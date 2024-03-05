Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

