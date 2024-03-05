Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

Boralex Stock Down 1.1 %

BLX stock opened at C$28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$43.43.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

