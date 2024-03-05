Analysts Set Expectations for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GD opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $275.34. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

