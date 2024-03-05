Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

