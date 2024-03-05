Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of ANNX opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

