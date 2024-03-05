ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $345.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

