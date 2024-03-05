Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABR opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

