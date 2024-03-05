argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $402.00 at Scotiabank

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $346.00 to $402.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $536.21.

ARGX opened at $390.32 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day moving average of $450.18.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in argenx by 339.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

