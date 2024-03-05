argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Truist Financial

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGX

argenx Stock Down 0.8 %

ARGX opened at $390.32 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.