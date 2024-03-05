Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

