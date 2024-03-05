ARQ (ARQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. ARQ has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including; water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives.

