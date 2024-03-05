Assura Plc (AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.82 on April 10th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AGR stock opened at GBX 42.46 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

