Assura Plc (AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.82 on April 10th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AGR opened at GBX 42.46 ($0.54) on Tuesday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

