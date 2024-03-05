Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

