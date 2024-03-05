Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of ATXS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $632.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

