Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Astronics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATRO

Astronics Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Astronics has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Astronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 36.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Astronics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.