Athelney Trust (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60 on April 11th

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Athelney Trust Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of ATY stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a PE ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.09. Athelney Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.70 ($2.71).
Athelney Trust Company Profile
