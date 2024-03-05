Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $20.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

