Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of AESI opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

