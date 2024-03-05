Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

