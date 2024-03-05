AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.