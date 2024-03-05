Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.