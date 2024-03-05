Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.72. Avante shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 500 shares.

Avante Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

Insider Transactions at Avante

In other Avante news, insider George Christopoulos purchased 180,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$140,573.40. 60.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avante

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

