Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.10.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $78.20 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

