Genesco’s (GCO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Genesco Trading Down 1.0 %

Genesco stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at $24,863,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Genesco by 57.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Genesco by 148.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

