Genesco’s (GCO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.
Genesco Trading Down 1.0 %
Genesco stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
