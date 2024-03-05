B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $13,532,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,966,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 266.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 148,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

