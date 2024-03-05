B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Ready Capital Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

