Bank of America Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $250.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $222.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $241.55.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

