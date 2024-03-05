Bank of America Raises Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $140.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Crane by 187.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth about $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

