Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 131 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $8,491,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP opened at $190.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $191.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

