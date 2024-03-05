Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 508 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $438.23 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,150 shares of company stock worth $19,910,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.