Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 690 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $386.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $410.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

