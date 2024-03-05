Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 7,054 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

ARW opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.