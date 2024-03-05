Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 730 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,499 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 69.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 308.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 2.7 %

Snap-on stock opened at $284.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.