Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 911 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 43.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,325 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

