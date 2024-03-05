Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

