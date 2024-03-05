Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

