Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -400.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

