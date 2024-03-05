Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Price Performance
Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -400.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on VTR
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.