Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

