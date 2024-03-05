Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.