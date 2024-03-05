Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,512 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

BR opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,807 shares of company stock worth $10,938,113. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

